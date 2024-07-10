What does the future hold for West Brom's Grady Diangana?
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury sit down to discuss Albion's Grady Diangana - following a pre-season injury set back.
By Jonny Drury
The playmaker played a big part for Albion last season - in what his best campaign since his original loan spell from West Ham.
He has suffered a pre-season injury set back ahead of what his the final year of his contract.
Lewis and Jonny look at what the next 12 months could bring - and whether Albion would consider any bids for Diangana to avoid losing him on a free next summer.