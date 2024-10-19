Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as visitors chuck away two points

Alex Palmer

One decent early stop and otherwise held on to and punched clear well. Guilty alongside Ajayi of being sloppy with ball in build-up to late blow. 5

Darnell Furlong

A couple of wobbles in possession early on but defended well as Oxford grew into the contest. Some great covering. Tried to get forward in support where he could. 6

Semi Ajayi

Costly error for the throw from which the late equaliser came. That aside had a mixed afternoon with lively attackers. Some decent clearances. 5

Kyle Bartley

Decent for the most part thought a few high balls enticed attackers beyond him but line did OK. Did well in the air but not as dominant as other games. 6

Torbjorn Heggem

Defended well for a lot of the contest and was forced into quite a bit of work as Oxford looked for dangerous Goodrham. Poor late throw-in that conceded possession for goal. 6