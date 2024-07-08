West Brom Euro's star could be in demand as he heads home

Midfielder Yokuslu, 30, could not help his nation avoid a comeback defeat to the Netherlands, who will go on to face England in Wednesday’s semi-final in Germany.

Yokuslu will be granted a post-tournament break by Baggies boss Carlos Corberan before he is set to return to join his club team-mates.

Albion begin a one-week training camp in St George’s Park, which is begins on Saturday.