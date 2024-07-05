Ethan Ingram exits West Brom after almost a decade

The 21-year-old was out of contract at The Hawthorns this summer and speculation raged that he could depart amid interest from the Football League and north of the border.

And the right-back has penned a two-year deal at the Dee, who finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Gloucester-born Ingram, who joined the Baggies aged 12, made three senior appearances for Albion, all in the EFL Cup. He spent last season enjoying a first regular taste of senior football on loan at Salford City in League Two, where he played 26 times.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to join the club and I am excited to see what the season brings," England youth international Ingram said of his move.

"Talks have been going on for a few months and my agent has been keeping me up to date with the talks, so it’s really good to get everything sorted and the deal done.

"I had conversations with the manager and he went into great detail with me about my performances and made it clear that he really wanted me to part of the team.

"I’ll bring a lot of athleticism and a lot of direct football and I love to get forward and run.”

Ingram has flown to Poland to join his new team-mates on a pre-season training camp.

Ingram and fellow academy graduate full-back Zac Ashworth have both departed The Hawthorns this summer. Left-back Ashworth, 21, was not out of contract but departed on a permanent basis for League One side Blackpool. He spent last season on loan at Bolton in the third tier and, prior to that, Burton Albion. He left for an undisclosed fee.

Albion youngsters otherwise have agreed new terms, the only under-21 star out of contract yet to recommit to the club is attacking midfielder Fenton Heard.

Great Barr's Heard, 19, made a big impression when making his senior debut in the FA Cup last season. He was offered a new deal at the end of the campaign but his future is still to be confirmed.