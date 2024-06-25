West Brom to take on La Liga side in behind closed doors friendly
West Brom have announced another behind closed doors friendly against La Liga outfit Real Mallorca.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Earlier on Tuesday, Albion confirmed they would be taking on Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United at St George's Park - as part of their pre-season training camp.
They come after the club announced two other friendlies earlier this month, away to Cambridge United and Birmingham City.
And now Albion will welcome the La Liga side to their Walsall training base on July 27.