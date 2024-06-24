Lewis Cox on West Brom's 'biggest' piece of summer business
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury sit down to discuss potentially Albion's biggest piece of summer business.
By Jonny Drury
So far this summer, the Albion chat has been dominated by the future of the manager rather than talk of new signings.
Carlos Corberan was heavily linked with Leicester City before Steve Cooper's move to the King Power Stadium.
And he has also had his name linked with the vacant managerial vacancy at Burnley.