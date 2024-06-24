Clubs starting to circle around out-of-contract West Brom prospect

The Baggies' 21-year-old academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough campaign as a senior player during a first loan spell last season, with Salford City in League Two.

Ingram, from Gloucester, joined Albion's youth set-up aged 12 and made 26 appearances for Salford in the fourth tier last term, where he earned positive reviews and worked closely with England and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes at the Peninsula Stadium.

He was rewarded with a new deal by Carlos Corberan and his parent club at the end of the campaign and, along with team-mates in a similar position, will become a free agent once existing deals expire after June 30.