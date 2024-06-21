West Brom player of season Cedric Kipre interesting top flight new boys

The 27-year-old central defender is poised to depart The Hawthorns as a free agent this summer after an impressive campaign at the heart of Carlos Corberan’s defence.

Kipre has been offered a new contract by Albion, an improvement on the existing four-year deal he agreed when arriving at the Baggies from Wigan in 2020.

It is understood there has been a long-standing interest from France in Kipre’s services but latest reports have tipped Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, as keen in the central defender. The Tractor Boys are preparing for life in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 following back-to-back promotions.

French top flight outfit Strasbourg have been linked with the free transfer former Wigan man, as have Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, who also have an interest is taking Baggies midfielder Okay Yokuslu back to his homeland.

Unnamed German clubs have also been mentioned in connection with a move for Kipre, who Albion are resigned to moving on from The Hawthorns despite offering the best terms the club’s current wage structure could manage.

Albion have been linked with Mali international central defender Moussa Diarra, 23, a free agent centre-back who has left Toulouse in France.

Meanwhile, former academy defender Jenson Sumnall, 18, who joined the Baggies from Stourbridge in 2021, has signed a deal at Peterborough’s academy after being released by Albion.