West Brom ratings: Albion stars ranked on statistics as loanee comes out on top

Southampton eventually proved too strong for the Baggies in a campaign where the biggest victories came off the pitch with the takeover of Shilen Patel. On the field, we rated the players across the season. Here are how those who played at least 20 games averaged out over the course of the season.

Mikey Johnston – 7.06

Probably not a surprise to find the Celtic loan man top of the list. When it comes to January loan impacts, the Republic of Ireland international is right up there.

His sparkling quality and wonderful goals – a brilliant return of seven for a winger – helped Albion into the play-offs.

Alex Mowatt – 6.93

Defender Cedric Kipre swept up the awards but he was closely pushed by Mowatt, whose consistent excellent displays saw him become one of the first names on the team sheet for Carlos Corberan.

Mowatt is so reliable with the ball and has an engine that doesn’t tire. It’s been a fantastic comeback to his Baggies career.

Cedric Kipre – 6.77

Double player of the season and, like Mowatt, also out of contract. Kipre is, unfortunately for Albion, expected to take up an offer elsewhere and not be at The Hawthorns next season.

He was a joy to watch last season. Committed, old-school defending with a dash of elegance and serenity about his game. Outstanding.

Darnell Furlong – 6.54

Without question his most consistent campaign in Albion colours. The right-back was defensively solid, as he typically is, and really improved on his productivity as an attacking outlet with five goals.

Furlong forged strong partnership with Jed Wallace and Tom Fellows down the right, hopefully a theme for next season.

Okay Yokuslu – 6.53

Another really solid and consistent performer over the campaign was Yokuslu, so often alongside colleague Mowatt in an excellent partnership. It was more of what’s come to be expected of the Turk – brilliant composure, great battling qualities and an eye for a pass. Missed in games when he had to be subbed off.

Tom Fellows – 6.52

What an outstanding breakthrough campaign it was – a season very few saw coming.

He started to influence games from the bench and from the new year was deservedly starting in Corberan’s side. A throwback winger, chalk on the boots, with excellent pace, skill and delivery. A real star of Albion’s future.

Grady Diangana – 6.51

Started the campaign slightly behind team-mates due to injury but more than made up for lost time, despite around a month or so out of the country on Africa Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo.

Diangana, known as a winger, transformed into a ‘No.10’ and played centrally under Corberan and did so excellently. It added another dimension to his game.

Alex Palmer – 6.49

Shared the golden glove award for clean sheets with Leeds’ Illan Meslier and that was a nod to how well he and the side did defensively. For a first full campaign as No.1, Palmer can be delighted with his excellent consistency. He didn’t miss a minute of league football. He especially excels in one-v-one situations.

Conor Townsend – 6.42

A relatively consistent campaign for the left-back, another member of Albion’s senior leadership group. He didn’t quite hit the levels of his opposite full-back Furlong, and didn’t manage a goal over the campaign.

By and large he defended well, though Albion lacked a natural left-back to push him to progress.

Jed Wallace – 6.40

A selfless campaign having been made club captain last summer. The winger struggled to get into his groove initially but began to find some form towards the end of 2023.

He was forced to adjust either side of Christmas and beyond, though, and a sign of versatility saw him fill in as a lone striker. Not his natural role, but put in a tireless shift.

Erik Pieters – 6.36

The veteran Dutchman, released this summer, had a impressive campaign. He built on solid foundations from his debut season and didn’t let Albion down once while playing on the left of a back three.

He went through long spells out the side when availability was good, but when he was brought in from the cold he was always consistent.

John Swift – 6.31

Was Albion’s best performer for the first two months of the campaign as he looked set to hit the heights with goals and assists.

But, bar the odd display, Swift struggled to come back from a bad muscle injury and was in and out after that. It felt like he needed a run in the side but it didn’t come and he didn’t do enough.

Nathaniel Chalobah – 6.21

A fringe player in his 18 months at the club and also released this summer. Albion never saw quite what they should have from the midfielder, who does possess quality.

Chalobah started the odd game in midfield but was always behind Yokuslu, Mowatt and the injured Jayson Molumby in the pecking order.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 6.18

Lower than expected overall average for the 12-goal top scorer but perhaps speaks for Thomas-Asante being flogged in the lone front role with no competition due to Daryl Dike and Josh Maja injuries.

Thomas-Asante should have added to his tally as some key chances were spurned, but he can never be accused of not putting in a big shift. Tough to shoulder all the burden.