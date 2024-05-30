"Don't worry..." West Brom respond to season ticket non-attendance concern

Wednesday's season ticket launch was largely met in positive fashion by fans acknowledging a fair pricing structure despite rises in adult, senior and disabled costs the club described as "unavoidable".

But a sub-section of the update came with a warning on non-attendance as Albion look to ensure those who have purchased season tickets do not go weeks or months on end without attending the game. The club said non-attendance damages the potential of creating the best possible atmosphere at The Hawthorns and denies other fans an opportunity to attend.

It has been the case over the years that match attendance details, which include all season ticket holders, do not tell the story of those through the turnstiles on the day.

As a result, Albion initially stated that if season tickets go unused for five fixtures they could be subject to cancellation. The club added they would be sensitive to each case with communication to understand reasons for non-attendance.

It led to elements of confusion with some supporters fearful they could be punished for genuine, unavoidable reasons at not attending, among them ill health, family matters, work or school commitments particularly for midweek night matches and relatively late fixture changes due to Albion's regular television slot.

Later on Wednesday night the club responded with further clarity on the subject to allay concerns of immediate cancellation and stated they understand reasons games are missed.

Albion's update said they will reach out to any season ticket holders who go "long spells" without using their ticket.

The club posted on their social media channels: "Baggies fans, we’ve seen your concerns about the non-attendance section of the season ticket story.

"Don’t worry – your season ticket will not be immediately cancelled if you miss five games.

"To put it simply, if you go long spells without using your season ticket – the club will check in and make sure everything’s okay. We know there are a number of reasons why you may not be able to attend.

"Season tickets make a seat unavailable to any other supporter for the year. We are doing our best to give every fan wishing to cheer us on at The Hawthorns the best chance of doing so.

"We all want our home to be full and bouncing again next season, and we can only do that with your tremendous backing."

The Hawthorns was officially listed as a sell-out on several occasions in the second half of last season as the Baggies pushed for a play-off spot under Carlos Corberan.

The uptake for 2023/24 season tickets was the best for almost 15 years, mostly down to a new strategy of attracting the next generation of supporters to lower the average age of Albion season ticket holders.

That uptake was despite a slight rise in adult pricing, something that has occurred again in the new 2024/25 costs with the living wage increased and energy prices up.

But the popular kids for a quid option was maintained, as were prices for young adults aged between 17 and 19 and 20 and 25. The club also introduced new pricing for first-year full adult costs, to bridge the gap to those entering the top price range by at least £95.

Albion also won praise for a new under-17 season ticket offer, which sees youngsters – whose ticket costs £23 for the season – also secure a junior replica home shirt (up to size aged 13/14) or infant home kit for a total of £60.