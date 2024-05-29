West Brom's adult season ticket rise as kids offer frozen and new category introduced

Prices for next season's Championship season tickets sees adults prices increased £50 to start from £399 after Carlos Corberan's side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final at Wembley.

It is a rise in that range for a second season but Albion's competitive junior prices have been frozen, with the popular kids for a quid offer still in place.

Adult season tickets have climbed by approximately £2 per home league fixture, which the club say owes to "unavoidable costs incurred." Adult pricing works out from £17.35 per game. The starting point of £399, to a maximum of £509, is up from a base rate of £349.

Seniors (aged 65-plus) are priced from £339 (to £419) – up from £289 – and adult disabled tickets start from £209 (to £249) – up from £170.

Prices for young adults between ages 17 to 19 (from £119) and 20 to 25 (from £209) have been maintained.

New season ticket pricing table for West Bromwich Albion fans for 2024/25 season ticket prices.

Last season sales were Albion's highest since the 2008/09 season. There was an immediate surge in uptake and sales had hit 15,000 by early July. It is thought the club have in the region of 18,000 season ticket holders.

The club have also looked at a new pricing category at The Hawthorns for the age group in between 17 to 25 and adult categories.

It means those in their first year as an adult season ticket holder will make a saving of at least £95 with the new introduction.

The club introduced their kids for a quid offer ahead of the 2022/23 season as they targeted to recruit and retain younger supporters. It has been an overwhelming success and will run for a third campaign.

All season ticket prices for adults and seniors were also frozen that summer. The club say the pricing introduced them has helped with a 10 per cent rise in season ticket holders since.

Youngsters aged under-17 will have to pay just £23 for a season ticket – £1 per league fixture.

In their statement, Albion claimed "The Baggies continue to offer some of the best value for money in English football."

Tickets are on sale for new and existing season ticket holders via the club's ticketing website www.tickets.wba.co.uk, over the phone 0121 227 2227 or at the stadium's ticket office. Phone or ticket office purchases for over 17s incur an extra £10 charge.