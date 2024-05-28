West Brom's Carlos Corberan in Leicester link amid reports

Former Baggies midfielder Maresca is set to swap the Foxes for the Blues on a reported five-year deal and reports suggest head coach Corberan is firmly on the Championship champions City’s radar.

Corberan, 41, has drawn admiring glances for his work both at The Hawthorns, as Albion fell at the play-off semi-final hurdle to eventual winners Southampton, and previously at unfancied Huddersfield, who he took all the way to Wembley.

Reports suggest Albion's Spanish head coach is among those under consideration by the Foxes' hierarchy as they gear up for life back in the Premier League.

Also featuring highly in the bookies’ odds are Graham Potter, another ex-Baggies man and last in work with Chelsea, recently released West Ham boss David Moyes, former Watford boss Oscar Garcia, who currently works in Belgium, and QPR chief Marti Cifuentes, who has impressed with in charge at QPR.

Albion’s boss is under contract until 2027 at The Hawthorns.

He penned an improved extension when Leeds, then of the Premier League and where Corberan was youth coach and assistant, showed interest.

Corberan, who has been away on holiday, insisted in the wake of his side's play-off defeat at St Mary's that he would begin work immediately to "make Albion dreams come true" by going better next time around.