Express & Star
Close

Could Carlos Corberan give West Brom the play-off edge over Southampton?

The pundits have it said it and even Carlos Corberan has said it - Southampton are favourites heading into the play-offs.

Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
Carlos Corberan and Russell Martin (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There is no denying it, in terms of the table and the statistics, the Saints are expected to come out on top.

And, as I have mentioned earlier this week, the pressure is all on them as well. For Albion, it might not be a free hit, but there aren't many who are expecting them to progress.

So, how do Albion go about beating a side that is as free flowing, expansive and dangerous as Russell Martin's Saints?

That will be the equation that Corberan is trying to work out this week - but this season, and key fixtures in particular, suggests he has a better chance than many are predicting.

Similar stories
Most popular