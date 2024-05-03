West Brom supporter group to meet after Preston clash for new independent trust plans

Action for Albion were launched in late 2022 by fans concerned for the Baggies' plight under former controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

The pressure group succeeded in raising awareness of the club's situation and led several peaceful protests against Lai, while also building a line of contact with the club, including meetings with former chief executive Ron Gourlay and his replacement Mark Miles.

AFA also garnered the support of local politicians.

Albion were taken over by American investor Shilen Patel in late February and the group now consider their initial mission complete – but wish to transition into a democratically-elected trust to remain a voice for supporters.

An original Action for Albion committee of around half-a-dozen members will launch the group and two democratically-elected positions will be open each AGM, with a target of the first early next season.

Saturday's meeting will take place after full-time of Albion's crunch Championship finale clash against Preston, where a point is required to secure a play-off place. The meeting is at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club's Boundary Bar beginning after full-time, and will also toast the work of volunteers during the club's plight under Lai.

AFA founding member Alistair Jones said: "What is clear is there will always be a need for an independent voice for supporters. We will work with the Official Supporters' Club and The Albion Assembly to ensure every supporter has a voice for the club.

"We are looking forward to seeing as many supporters as possible to thank them for their contribution during the Action for Albion's campaign and it's a nice full stop to end that movement."