Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Albion are only sweating on the fitness of winger Tom Fellows, who felt some discomfort this week, but otherwise it is a fairly clean bill of health heading to South Yorkshire.

A win at a sold-out Hillsborough would seal a play-off place for the Baggies – but only if Hull drop points in the evening 8pm kick-off at home to automatic-promotion hunting Ipswich.

Here is a run through of Albion's fitness situation heading into the penultimate clash of the regular campaign.

Tom Fellows – groin

Corberan revealed earlier this week that Fellows did not train in the early part of the week after feeling some pain from the bench against Leicester.

He felt a soreness in the groin muscle before the clash at the King Power, and likewise in his cameo role, but there was an expectation and optimism that the winger would be fine to train later in the week ahead of the Hillsborough contest.

Jayson Molumby – foot

One of Albion's two long-term absentees, Molumby hasn't played since the first day of 2024 at Swansea due to ligament damage in his foot but is well on the comeback trail.

The bustling midfielder has long been back among colleagues at the club's Walsall-based training ground and is building himself up in a bid to be ready for go when the squad return for pre-season in late June.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

American striker Dike's absence will run for some time and original estimations were that a second Achilles injury, on his opposite side, would see the striker out until the end of 2024.

It is likely that it could take until the early weeks of 2025 for the luckless US international to be a regular in the Baggies' line-up again.