Leicester v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Foxes have stuttered of late and Saturday lunchtime's visitors are also off the back of a first defeat in 11 games.

The Baggies are without the suspended Brandon Thomas-Asante at the King Power Stadium as the top goalscorer serves a one-match suspension for his two cautions last time out against Sunderland.

He aside, it is only long-term injury absentees remaining on the treatment table as things stand at the business end of the campaign. Corberan has decided that striker Josh Maja, returning to contention, will not be considered to start at Leicester, but will make up the matchday squad.

Here is the latest run through of Albion's fitness status following Friday's press conference with Corberan.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Started some light training and basic running on his way back from foot surgery around the turn of the year. He's not played since the back end of 2023 and the aim is a pre-season return.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Out until the end of 2024 or possibly early 2025 with his fourth serious injury since arriving at Albion in 2022. He has been back working at the club for three weeks and completing the early stages of post-surgery rehab.