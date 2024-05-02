GALLERY: West Brom set for nervy season finale
West Brom are set for a nerve shattering final day of the season - as they look to secure their place in the play-offs.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion have been on the cusp of securing a spot in the top six for a number of weeks.
But three straight defeats has left them just two points clear of Hull - heading into their final game of the season at home to Preston on Saturday.
Carlos Corberan and his side have been putting together the final touches to their preparations this week.
Here is a look inside the camp ahead of the 46th game of the Championship campaign: