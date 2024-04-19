Leicester v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Visiting top goalscorer Brandon Thomas-Asante will serve a one-match suspension for last weekend's red card against Sunderland, while Albion have the timely return to fitness of the luckless Josh Maja.

Maja, in his debut Baggies campaign, is back to availability after a four-month absence with ankle ligament damage. The striker's cameo against Rotherham two games ago led to an hour for the under-21s seven days ago as Corberan opted for that over fewer senior minutes against Sunderland.

The head coach's main decision on Saturday rests with his attack and notably who spearheads it. He has confirmed Maja is not deemed ready to start at the King Power, given the type of fixture Albion will face.

I've opted for captain Jed Wallace to lead the line, as while not a natural striker, the captain – a winger by trade – does possess some qualities that could ruffle the home defence, notably his energy in pressing.