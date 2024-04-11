Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: A few 7s on routine evening

The 2-0 victory came courtesy of Brandon Thomas-Asante's neatly-worked opener and John Swift's controversial penalty on the stroke of half-time from a Lee Peltier handball that never was – a decision from referee Geoff Eltringham that drew plenty of reaction.

But Carlos Corberan's men got over the line to make it 10 games unbeaten with just a single defeat in 14 in a mightily impressive run of resilient form at this pressure cooker stage of the season.

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances of the home players.

Alex Palmer

Had next to nothing to do. Rotherham registered one shot on target all night. Palmer did have to field a few bouncing balls in the second period but it was all routine. 6

Darnell Furlong

Has been in fine form in recent weeks and months but was a little below his high standards of late here with a few passes not quite finding their required targets. 6

Kyle Bartley

One wayward early header allowed Sam Clucas an effort at goal but he prodded miles wide. Otherwise barely tested at heart of backline. 7