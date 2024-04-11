Baggies Broadcast S7 E44: Edging ever closer to that end goal!
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Jonny Drury
The boys reflect on a dull but key win over Rotherham.
In a move away from the usual podcasts, due to the nature of Tuesday's game, they go through all your questions in depth!
Lewis gives a reflection on last week's accounts - and they look ahead to Sunderland and what a win would do for the play-off picture.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
