Baggies Broadcast S7 E44: Edging ever closer to that end goal!

The boys reflect on a dull but key win over Rotherham.

In a move away from the usual podcasts, due to the nature of Tuesday's game, they go through all your questions in depth!

Lewis gives a reflection on last week's accounts - and they look ahead to Sunderland and what a win would do for the play-off picture.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

