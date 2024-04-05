Stoke v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

With Matt Phillips now back and a potential for Josh Maja to be back in the squad - Albion are in a position of strength heading to Stoke City.

Here is a look at Jonny Drury's predicted line-up.

(4-2-3-1)

Alex Palmer

Been in relatively good form and will start yet again

Darnell Furlong

Corberan has improved every Albion player, and Furlong more than most. He has been a pillar of consistency since the turn of the year and will again be key.

Kyle Bartley

Unless Bartley picks up a knock, it is highly unlikely he will be dislodged for the rest of the season.