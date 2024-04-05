Express & Star
Stoke v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Carlos Corberan looks like he could be flush with options tomorrow.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Yann M'Vila (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

With Matt Phillips now back and a potential for Josh Maja to be back in the squad - Albion are in a position of strength heading to Stoke City.

Here is a look at Jonny Drury's predicted line-up.

(4-2-3-1)

Alex Palmer

Been in relatively good form and will start yet again

Darnell Furlong

Corberan has improved every Albion player, and Furlong more than most. He has been a pillar of consistency since the turn of the year and will again be key.

Kyle Bartley

Unless Bartley picks up a knock, it is highly unlikely he will be dislodged for the rest of the season.

