Stoke v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up
Carlos Corberan looks like he could be flush with options tomorrow.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
With Matt Phillips now back and a potential for Josh Maja to be back in the squad - Albion are in a position of strength heading to Stoke City.
Here is a look at Jonny Drury's predicted line-up.
(4-2-3-1)
Alex Palmer
Been in relatively good form and will start yet again
Darnell Furlong
Corberan has improved every Albion player, and Furlong more than most. He has been a pillar of consistency since the turn of the year and will again be key.
Kyle Bartley
Unless Bartley picks up a knock, it is highly unlikely he will be dislodged for the rest of the season.