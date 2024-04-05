Stoke v West Brom: Darnell Furlong issues a Baggies warning for Stoke contest

The Baggies’ regular right-back Furlong was the last-gasp hero last time out with a rocket from range that earned a point in the 2-2 Hawthorns draw against Watford on Monday.

The short trip to the Potteries sees Carlos Corberan’s men tackle a Stoke side still working to ensure they are clear of the Championship drop zone – though a productive four-point Easter weekend went some way to opening a five-point buffer to the bottom three.

It’s been a season of general disappointment for Stoke, now under former Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher after Alex Neil was dismissed in December, shortly before City claimed a point with a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns. Form slipped badly in January and February with a run of six defeats in seven.

Some of fifth-placed Albion’s remaining fixtures might appear relatively attractive on paper – rock-bottom Rotherham arrive next Wednesday before the visit of Sunderland, marooned in mid-table. Furlong, though, is not interested in where opposition find themselves at this stage of the campaign and insists sides fighting for survival like Stoke are dangerous.