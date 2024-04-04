Carlos Corberan challenges West Brom's Grady Diangana to 'keep investing'

But his manager has been impressed by another quality that he wants to see him keep producing.

After his blistering loan season at West Brom in 2019/20, Diangana failed to recapture that form across the next three seasons.

However this season his goals and assists statistics are on par with that first campaign.

Corberan has singled out the forward's mentality for his form this season - and he has challenge the former West Brom man to 'keep investing'

He said: "Without any type of doubt Grady is growing a lot in his mentality.

"When one player with his quality competes with mentality, not always things are going to work how we want, but if you play with competitive mentality and you don't allow yourself to drop levels that are according to your possibilities, the mentality means that always he is going to make two or three actions which show his level.

"Hopefully we can use this quality always, but it's important with the mentality to keep insisting, to not resist or give up.

"In the previous game he achieved the penalty, in the previous game he made a very good recovery very close to the box.

"It's important that he knows and realises that why he is making these things is a question of mentality more than quality."