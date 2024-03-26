Baggies Broadcast S7 E42: The biggest moments of the season so far!

With the international break boring us all to tears, Jonny and Lewis pick out there key and biggest moments of the campaign so far, and select the top six performers of the season.

They also answer all your questions, Coxy gets an agent request and they answer your questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

