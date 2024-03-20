Baggies Broadcast S7 E41: Is it almost job done for Albion?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In this latest episode the boys reflect on the win over Bristol City, what it has done for the play-off race and discuss how many more points are required to secure a top six spot.

They talk Jed Wallace, Shilen Patel and the news he has cleared a £5m debt and reflect on Yann M'Vila's debut.

Lewis talks about his trip to see the under 21s, they answer your questions and discuss what they are doing on their international break away.

