West Brom debrief: Reliable showings, bright debut, atmosphere talk and top-six confidence

Carlos Corberan’s side hold an eight-point advantage over the chasers in seventh and below, though some hold a game in hand, as Albion have eight fixtures left in the regular league campaign.

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox addresses some talking points from the Robins clash.

Palmer prevails

It was a routine 2-0 victory but it would have been different were it not for goalkeeper Alex Palmer. His one-v-one save from Tommy Conway early in the first half was the game’s only chance until Tom Fellows’ opener. The clash was on a knife-edge at that point, and Albion were indebted to Palmer, who excels in keeping out those openings.

He made a number of key stops in the Huddersfield victory previously and 16 clean sheets from 38 attempts is a fine record, trailing the division’s best, Illan Meslier, by just one.

Fellows flourishes

What a week and what a year for the flying winger. Fellows marked a first England call with the under-20s in style, with his opener against the Robins.