Baggies Broadcast S7 E40: Comeback kings & Shilen Patel first impressions!
Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadacast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Jonny Drury
The boys reflect on Albion's superb comeback at Huddersfield as they notched up another win on their way to the play-offs.
They discuss Kyle Bartley's future, the winger conundrum and whether Brandon Thomas-Asante should return for Bristol City.
Lewis gives us an insight into his first meeting with new chairman Shilen Patel - after a sit down with him last week.
The boys also answer all your questions and preview Saturday's clash with The Robins at The Hawthorns.