Baggies Broadcast S7 E40: Comeback kings & Shilen Patel first impressions!

The boys reflect on Albion's superb comeback at Huddersfield as they notched up another win on their way to the play-offs.

They discuss Kyle Bartley's future, the winger conundrum and whether Brandon Thomas-Asante should return for Bristol City.

Lewis gives us an insight into his first meeting with new chairman Shilen Patel - after a sit down with him last week.

The boys also answer all your questions and preview Saturday's clash with The Robins at The Hawthorns.