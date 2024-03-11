West Brom debrief: Pivotal moment, key stat and possible award winner?

In-form Mikey Johnston scored twice with goals from Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu as Carlos Corberan claimed a win at his former side.

We address some key talking points as the Baggies gave their top-six prospects another shot in the arm.

Significance

Half-time in West Yorkshire was a miserable place. Albion trailed and, at that stage, the gap to seventh was just two points. It was a significant point in the campaign.

Dropping points at lowly Huddersfield, a limited but battling side, would’ve been a hammerblow. A draw would’ve been a setback but defeat unthinkable.

Any victory at that stage was been welcome. The manner in which Corberan’s troops achieved it not only opened up that five-point margin but injected real belief. It felt like a second-half statement.

Comeback stat

Remarkably, it took until March 10 for the Baggies to win from a losing position this season.