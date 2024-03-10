Mikey Johnston is proving people wrong and West Brom are getting the full benefit

But not even the most optimistic Albion fan will have predicted the impact that Mikey Johnston has made since his arrival on loan from Celtic in January.

Sunday's stunning performance in the second half of the win at Huddersfield was just another example of why Carlos Corberan made the wide man his top priority in the January transfer window.

His signing has, in recent weeks, been having his own goal of the season competition with stunners against Plymouth, Coventry and most recently QPR.

His brace against the Terriers wasn't as stunning as those strikes that have come before, but they were impressive in themselves and show just what he has added to Albion's play-off push.