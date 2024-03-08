Huddersfield v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The trio have been out for varying periods with muscle injuries but will see if they can come through training without any issues on Saturday before Corberan's decides on his squad for the Sunday lunchtime trip to West Yorkshire.

It is Corberan's first return to the John Smith's Stadium more than 18 months after his departure shortly before the 2022/23 campaign. His Albion side have enjoyed improved form away from home with a four-match unbeaten run – featuring three draws – a best run away from The Hawthorns since the start of the 2021/22 season under Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies face Andre Breitenreiter's hosts for just the German boss' fourth game in charge. Huddersfield, who are out of the Championship's drop zone on goal difference, lost for the first time in Breitenreiter's tenure at Cardiff in midweek.

Here is the latest run through of Albion's fitness concerns ahead of Sunday.

Kyle Bartley – calf

Missed the trip to QPR on Wednesday due to feeling pain in his calf muscle – the issue that kept him out last month – earlier this week.

Corberan is hopeful the defender can come through training on Saturday unscathed and be in contention for the Huddersfield.

Conor Townsend – hamstring

The left-back also missed out at Loftus Road after limping out of the home victory over Coventry last week and Corberan initially gave him zero chance of featuring on Sunday.

But during Friday's press conference the head coach said Townsend could train prior to the clash and, assuming he is OK, be involved in some capacity.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – hamstring

Corberan has said for a week or two that Albion's top goalscorer could potentially return as soon as the clash at Huddersfield, though he was calling that a small opportunity.

And Thomas-Asante, like the above duo, is also set to be tested in training on Saturday to see if he is ready for a return having not featured since the home defeat to Southampton on February 16.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

According to Corberan's latest update on Phillips, the experienced winger could be set to return to training in the next couple of weeks.

Phillips underwent surgery on a torn hamstring before Christmas and, after more than three weeks on the sidelines, is expected to return to team training in the upcoming international break after the visit of Bristol City on Saturday week.

Josh Maja – ankle

Was given a similar timeframe to Phillips, though the striker's significant ankle ligament injury, which also required surgery, is not something that can be fast-tracked.

The best-case scenario is also that last summer's recruit Maja can return to training in the international break. Like Phillips, his presence in the final month or so of the season could be a real boost.

Martin Kelly – calf

Corberan revealed more than a month ago that the experienced defender had felt pain in his muscle as he tried to build up some fitness in training after returning from a long-term ACL setback.

Kelly was also left out of the club's registration list with the EFL for the second half of the season, so cannot feature in league action.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Corberan provided an update on the Republic of Ireland international on Friday, in which he confirmed Molumby would be missing for the remainder of the season, as expected.

The head coach added that the target for the central midfielder would be that he returns in time for pre-season with his side.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Dike ruptured his Achilles at Ipswich last month and had surgery. He is in the very early stages of his recovery with an end of calendar year target pencilled in.