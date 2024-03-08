Carlos Corberan delighted with West Brom owner understanding

The club’s new American chairman watched his side in-person in West London for the first time since his takeover from Guochuan Lai was ratified and held talks with boss Corberan in the aftermath.

Albion led 2-1 until the closing stages at Loftus Road – after Alex Palmer saved a penalty and defender Cedric Kipre controversially handballed off the line – before home midfielder Sam Field netted the second of his two goals.

Asked if Florida-based Patel learned a lesson from the Loftus Road drama, Corberan said: “He understands the Championship perfectly because he has been following every game of the team, so he understands football.