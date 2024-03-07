Baggies Broadcast S7 E39: Hand of Ced & don't fall in love with loan players!
Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
The boys are on the road, recording on the way back from Albion's 2-2 midweek draw at QPR.
They discuss the game, where Albion came unstuck, and yet another worldie from Mikey Johnston.
They also talk about Shilen Patel and his attendance at another Baggies match, while answering all your questions.
