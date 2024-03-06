West Brom boss Carlos Corberan's "hope" on controversial Cedric Kipre incident and chaotic point at QPR

The visitors claimed a draw in a thrilling 2-2 draw against the in-form Rs, who are pushing for survival, and were 2-1 up in a pulsating contest when Kipre handled clear from Sam Field's header shortly after the break, missed by officials and even home players.

Ex-Albion youngster Field otherwise scored twice, including an 81st-minute equaliser to deny Corberan's men three points. A Mikey Johnston stunner had cancelled out Field's opener midway through the first half before Grady Diangana struck two minutes later.

Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer saved a penalty early in the second half, seconds before Kipre's controversial intervention against the Rs, which led to a huge sense of injustice at Loftus Road.

Asked about the incident, Corberan referenced an incident involving Darnell Furlong from a 2-1 defeat at Southampton in November as one of a number of examples his side have felt on the wrong end of decisions this term.

Albion's boss said: "It is the third time that I have received the question but I didn't watch in any moment the (incident) - even now I don't remember, in my mind, the action.