West Brom boss Carlos Corberan's "hope" on controversial Cedric Kipre incident and chaotic point at QPR
Albion boss Carlos Corberan said he hopes refereeing decisions even themselves out over the course of a season after admitting he had not seen any footage of Cedric Kipre's handball off the line at QPR.
The visitors claimed a draw in a thrilling 2-2 draw against the in-form Rs, who are pushing for survival, and were 2-1 up in a pulsating contest when Kipre handled clear from Sam Field's header shortly after the break, missed by officials and even home players.
Ex-Albion youngster Field otherwise scored twice, including an 81st-minute equaliser to deny Corberan's men three points. A Mikey Johnston stunner had cancelled out Field's opener midway through the first half before Grady Diangana struck two minutes later.
Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer saved a penalty early in the second half, seconds before Kipre's controversial intervention against the Rs, which led to a huge sense of injustice at Loftus Road.
Asked about the incident, Corberan referenced an incident involving Darnell Furlong from a 2-1 defeat at Southampton in November as one of a number of examples his side have felt on the wrong end of decisions this term.
Albion's boss said: "It is the third time that I have received the question but I didn't watch in any moment the (incident) - even now I don't remember, in my mind, the action.