Carlos Corberan believes tactical switch was key in "important" West Brom victory

The Baggies saw off rivals Coventry with a 2-1 home victory to put seven points between themselves and the chasing pack in seventh and below, for 18 hours at least until Saturday's action.

Albion powered into a two-goal half-time lead with two fine strikes – one a Mikey Johnston stunner and another finished by Grady Diangana after a neat team move. The visitors rallied somewhat late on and netted through Haji Wright's penalty inside the final 20 minutes but the Baggies saw out a crucial success.

Corberan had already made four changes after the hour mark as he sought to add more control in the second half but the head coach felt the addition of defender Kyle Bartley in the 80th minute, as his side switched to a back five, helped Albion rediscover their composure for victory.

“An important result, it was important to win today," Corberan told the Express & Star. “We were dominant in the first half, we found solutions to break the press and we controlled the ball in the middle of the pitch, without having too many opportunities but the opportunities we had we finished them with a lot of accuracy.

“I knew the second half was going to be a challenge because they were aggressive in the middle in the first half and we lost the ball, and we needed to avoid that in the second half, it would be one of the keys of the game.

“Little by little we started to lose control of the ball and control of the game. They found options to be more in our pitch than the way we wanted to play.