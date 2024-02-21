Baggies Broadcast S7 E37: Post Plymouth party with AJ!

With Coxy off on a beach somewhere, Jonny worked to bring in a stand in, with Andy AJ Johnson taking the Baggies Broadcast hotseat.

Jonny and AJ reflect on a superb away day at Plymouth as Albion got back to winning ways on the road.

They talked Mikey Johnston, Tom Fellows and Carlos Corberan's tactical masterclass.

Jonny asks AJ about his reaction to the Shilen Patel takeover and his hopes for the future.

They look at the addition of Yann M'Villa, answer your questions and preview another big away day at Hull City.

