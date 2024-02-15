Emergency Baggies Broadcast! S7 E36: Lai nightmare is over - welcome Shilen Patel!
Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox have convened for a late night emergency Baggies Broadcast - after the news we have all been waiting for.
By Jonny Drury
After the nightmare of Guochuan Lai's Albion reign - Shilen Patel has struck a deal to purchase the majority stake in the club.
The boys bring you this special episode to discuss the reaction, how the deal is being made up, Patel's intentions, what we can expect, and the relief around the club.
This episode is available on Soundcloud, Spotify & Apple.