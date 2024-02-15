Florida businessman Patel, 43, and his father Dr Kiran Patel have acquired Lai's 87.8 per cent majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the club's parent company.

Patel's consortium is named Bilkul Football WBA. Bilkul means 'absolutely' in Hindi. Shilen will be Albion's new chairman.

The takeover has received approval from the EFL. Exchange and completion will take place next week.

As reported by the Express & Star, medical entrepreneur Patel will be in attendance for tomorrow night's Championship fixture against Southampton.

Patel said of taking over the club from Lai's testing eight years in charge at The Hawthorns: "I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

"The club's exceptional history, support and potential set it apart even here in the cradle of football.

"My goal is to help the club achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations.

"I am excited to get started at The Hawthorns and look forward to the deal completing next week."

The Patel family are said to control two million dollars of assets. Tampa-based Shilen now runs family matters.

His father, Zambia-born Dr Kiran, was a practicing cardiologist. He bought medical insurance firm Well Care HMO for around five million dollars in 1992 before a 200 million dollars sale 10 years later.

Dr Kiran has since built and operated several other medical insurance firms and generated more than one billion dollars in revenue before a 2019 sale.

Shilen, meanwhile, is an investor in the technology, healthcare, sport, real estate, finance and food and beverage industries, among others. He has previously been involved in football as a minority stakeholder in Italian club Bologna.

Albion's new chairman is the founder and chief executive of HealthAxis, a health insurance-focused company based out of Tampa Bay. The company had a revenue of 45 billion dollars in 2021.