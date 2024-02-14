Baggies Broadcast S7 E35: Late night poddy in the Coxy mansion!

The boys reflect on the 2-0 win over Cardiff and look at the impact already being made by the summer signings.

They also discuss Daryl Dike and his latest injury set back - while Coxy brings you a takeover update.

They cover other areas such as Kyle Bartley, and answer all your questions.

This podcast is available on Soundcloud, Spotify & Apple.

