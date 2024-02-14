Baggies Broadcast S7 E35: Late night poddy in the Coxy mansion!
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The boys reflect on the 2-0 win over Cardiff and look at the impact already being made by the summer signings.
They also discuss Daryl Dike and his latest injury set back - while Coxy brings you a takeover update.
They cover other areas such as Kyle Bartley, and answer all your questions.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
