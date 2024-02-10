Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Ipswich: One standout as Albion held

Alex Palmer 6

Baggies stopper made one big save in the first period. Almost passed his way into trouble in first period but got away with one. Calm in the second half with Albion under pressure, and could have done little about the goal.

Darnell Furlong 6

Won a few key headers in the first period, but also conceded possession cheaply. Lost his man for the goal as he was sucked into the mix, leaving Broadhead free at the back post.

Cedric Kipre 6

As always, confident and assured on the ball even in tight spaces with Ipswich pressing. Will be disappointed with the goal as he and Yokuslu both failed to clear the initial flick on.

Kyle Bartley 7

Did a superb job in the first half to keep Moore quiet, with the striker offering a big physical presence. Getting better in possession as the weeks go by, but worrying to see him depart at the break.

Conor Townsend 6

Caught out of position twice in the first half as Ipswich looked to get Burns in behind, but a steady display

Okay Yokuslu 8

In the first half he showed why he is one of the best midfielders in the division. Confident in tight areas, breaking up play and always offering an option at the back. But was also driving forward and getting onto the edge of the box. Did okay when he dropped into the back four.

Alex Mowatt 7

Always one of Albion's most impressive performances at the moment. Like Yokuslu, always an option when playing out and goes very unnoticed but again had a big impact.

Jed Wallace 6

The skipper was bright early on and put in a couple of dangerous balls. Worked hard and tried to drag Albion up the pitch when they were under pressure in the second half.

Andi Wiemann 6

Had a big chance early on which he fired over but impressed on his full debut. Many thought he had equalised but bizarrely punched it in when it looked like he could have nodded it home.

Tom Fellows 7

Showed again why he is one of the hottest youngsters in the Championship. Produced something out of nothing to give Albion the lead and was dangerous in the first half before going off early in the second period.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Put in a shift and held the ball up well at times. Almost got on the end of a Wallace cross in the first half but didn't have a great deal in the way of chances, before being taken off for Dike.

Subs

46 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Bartley 6

Good on the ball when Albion had pressure in the second half.

56 Daryl Dike for Thomas-Asante N/A

On the field for ten minutes before suffering more injury heartbreak

56 Mikey Johnston for Fellows 7

Impressive from the loanee who dragged Albion up the pitch and drove into good areas

65 John Swift for Dike 7

Responded to being dropped with a superb strike from ranger

83 Pipa for Weimann N/A