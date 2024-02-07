Baggies Broadcast S7 E34: Three loan rangers can make the difference!
Nathan Judah and Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
In the latest episode the boys discuss the excellent 1-0 win over Birmingham City
They also talk about a number of other topics including the instant effect of the three new loan signings and how they can aid Albion in their play-off push.
There's also a preview for the trip to Ipswich and a special competition.
