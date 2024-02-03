West Brom & police investigate alleged racist incident in Birmingham derby clash

With the game locked at 0-0, Juninho Bacuna was sent on as a second half substitute for the Blues.

In the final quarter of the came the Blues substitute could be seen approaching the referee and gesturing to supporters in the Halfords Lane stand.

The referee spoke to both Bacuna and Blues boss Tony Mowbray – who has subsequently confirmed that West Midlands Police and Albion are investigating an racist allegation against an individual.

In a statement, West Brom said: "West Bromwich Albion can confirm Birmingham City player Juninho Bacuna reported an incident of racism to referee David Webb during the second half of today’s game.

"Albion will offer its full support to West Midlands Police in their criminal investigation of this matter. The club will also remain in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires at this time.

"The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns.

"Albion will continue to work with the Football Association, the EFL and all relevant authorities to rid the game of racism."

Carlos Corberan also addressed the issue and confirmed the club will deal with the incident. Blues' Force Football Unit arm of West Midlands Police confirmed they are working with both clubs to find out the identity any alleged offender.

Corberan told the Express & Star: "I think there was an incident that I don't know with detail. I cannot speculate what happened there but it is something I know – if there is an incident – our club will always analyse.

"Because if there is any antagonistic behaviour, I know that my club and my players are always against this type of situations.

"I am in a club that is very proactive to create the more fair situations for anyone. If there was something connecting with racism, I know my players always take the knee and we are one of the clubs that has been making more things in favour to avoid any type of antagonising situations.

"I don't know what happened, I don't know details, but I know the club will take a serious investigation if something has been damaging to people."

Mowbray's side were beaten 1-0 courtesy of ex-Villa forward Andi Weimann's 85th-minute winner on his home debut.

The Blues boss said in his post-match press conference: "You have to have a deterrent for the guy who's had a few drinks, he comes to the match and there's an opportunity in his mind to shout some racial abuse. He has to think 'hang on a minute.'

"You make decisions and there has to be a consequence, he shouts this thing and he knows he might never watch football again in this stadium.

"The consequences have to be severe. You can't just say 'sorry mate.' What drives someone to say those things?

"Bacca told me what he said, I don't think it's pertinent to share those things but it's not very nice.

"The consequences need to be strong so people think twice about what they say to players. That individual should feel the consequences of his actions.

"It's right he brings it to the attention of the officials. Whose job is it to make the right decisions and what are the consequences? They have to be really harsh so people think twice about racially abusing people."