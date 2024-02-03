Comment: Andi Weimann possesses something West Brom have craved for a number of seasons

During the last two Championship campaigns, for the large part, the Baggies have never really struggled when it comes to creating chances.

Don't get me wrong there have been barren spells. When you think back to the back end of the Valerien Ismael period and the end of that campaign under Steve Bruce, there were performances where chances weren't flowing.

But I'd say for the large part, the issue for Albion has never really been creating chances. Even under Carlos Corberan, despite winning a lot of games by tight margins, the creativity hasn't been the issue.

It has been not having a finisher, a poacher, who can put away the simple chances and the ones in the six yard box.

The season before last we saw Karlan Grant back 18 goals, but only a handful of those were that type of strike, where you're in the right place at the right time to tap home.