Birmingham City bolstered by former West Brom loanee ahead of derby clash

Attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, 30, was briefly a Baggies player in 2016, on a short three-game loan from Tottenham while in the Premier League.

He checked into St Andrew’s on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sunderland, where Pritchard has been reunited with ex-Albion boss Mowbray. The popular former Albion title-winning chief was appointed by Blues to replace Wayne Rooney early last month.

It will be his first Hawthorns return of the season. He was in line to face Carlos Corberan, who is a huge fan of Mowbray’s work, at the Stadium of Light in December but was surprisingly axed by the Black Cats.

Sunderland went on to beat Albion 2-1 in the north east, with Pritchard an influential figure for the hosts.

The creative midfielder followed Andre Dozzell and Paik Seung-ho through the door in the January window as Mowbray went about adding some creativity to his ranks.

Dozzell signed on loan from QPR and South Korean Seung-ho, a former Barcelona youngster, joined from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his homeland.

The trio can make their full Blues debuts for experienced boss Mowbray, 60, at The Hawthorns tomorrow.

Blues had begun sliding towards the division’s relegation places during Rooney’s ill-fated three months in charge. He controversially took over from John Eustace in October, shortly after Blues beat Albion at St Andrew’s, but managed just two wins in charge.

Mowbray has overseen wins over Hull and Stoke from four games.