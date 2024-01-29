Baggies Broadcast S7 E33: Dark derby day, late transfer talk & Blues preview!

In the latest episode the boys discuss all the fall out from the Black Country derby, both on and off the field, and look at the terrible scenes that have hit the national headlines.

They also talk about a number of other topics including new striker Callum Marshall, who has arrived on loan from West Ham.

Coxy brings some takeover talk, and the boys also discuss the final few days of the transfer window and what it could bring for Albion.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

