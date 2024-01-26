West Brom v Wolves – Who's out and who's a doubt

It was confirmed earlier today that striker Daryl Dike would miss the Black Country derby at The Hawthorns due to tightness in his calf brought on from a cameo from the bench in defeat at Norwich last weekend.

He rejoins a lengthy absentee list frustratingly for boss Corberan showing little sign of easing as the head coach prepares to face Premier League opposition for the first time as Baggies boss.

Here is a run through of those sidelined for the derby, be it through injury or otherwise.

Daryl Dike – calf

The United States international spent nine months on the sidelines through his Achilles issue, it was probably always expected for him to have setbacks during his time back in the side. It is just a shame tightness in his muscle has forced him out of this one.

Grady Diangana – international duty

Winger Diangana will be part of a squad on Sunday – but it will be DR Congo's, who play face Egypt in the round of 16 knockout fixture in the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Albion's winger has yet to play a single minute of the competition, much to the frustration of Baggies fans. Had his nation not drawn in their final group game last Wednesday, Diangana might have made it back in time to feature against Wolves.

Semi Ajayi – international duty

Like Diangana, defender Ajayi has made it to the AFCON knockout rounds but, unlike Diangana, the Nigerian has been a regular mainstay in his nation's side. Nigeria face Cameroon on Saturday evening.

Andi Weimann – Cup tied

The on-loan Bristol City frontman made his debut as a sub at Norwich last weekend but can't feature at The Hawthorns on Sunday due to playing a few minutes for the Robins in their third round draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Okay Yokuslu – back

Only a minor issue with a back spasm but has slightly hampered training this week, Albion are waiting to see how he feels on Saturday but are confident the midfielder should be fine to feature.

Jayson Molumby – foot

The Republic of Ireland international is set for surgery on a foot injury on Monday after it was discovered he would need to go under the knife from the problem, picked up against Leeds at the end of December. Corberan suggested he could miss the whole remainder of the season, and Albion are in the market for a replacement midfielder.

Adam Reach – ankle

The utility man rolled his ankle against Norwich last weekend – a second consecutive start – and will spend four to six weeks on the sidelines.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Long-term absence since back in early December. Phillips has been a miss for Albion and will continue to be so, out until April at the earliest after surgery on the muscle tear.

Josh Maja – ankle

Like Phillips, striker Maja is out for almost the entirety of the campaign and another who required surgery after significant damage to ankle ligaments in the defeat at Sunderland in December.