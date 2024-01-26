West Brom sign exciting goalscoring hotshot

The Northern Ireland teen, 19, has only been with the Irons since January 2022, but has caught the eye this season with a remarkable goal return for West Ham’s high-flying under-21 side.

Marshall would not be able to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup derby, as he made his senior Hammers bow in the previous round as a late substitute against Bristol City.

The attacker has scored 19 goals in just 14 under-21 appearances (PL2 and EFL Trophy) this season and represented his nation at youth and senior level.

He also made his full Northern Ireland debut in the 1-0 defeat away to Denmark in June 2023 in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

The starlet appeared in three UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Denmark, San Marino and Finland.