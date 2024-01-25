Former West Brom goalkeeper Russell Hoult diagnosed with liver condition

Hoult, 51, made 213 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2007 and was a two-time promotion winner.

The Baggies' FPA shared the news on Wednesday evening. A statement read: "We wish to offer our support to former keeper Russell Hoult who has been diagnosed with a chronic liver condition."

The association added that it was in touch with the former goalkeeper and would offer it support where possible.

"We are in contact and will help, within our means, wherever we can," it continued. "Wishing Houlty a speedy recovery."

Hoult arrived from Portsmouth for £450,000 in 2001 and was a regular between the sticks as Albion won promotion from the First Division in 2001/02 and 2003/04. The former Derby and Pompey shot-stopper also made 74 appearances in the Premier League for the club.

He left The Hawthorns in January 2007 for Stoke, but made just two appearances in the Potteries, before further spells with Notts County, Darlington and Hereford United. The Leicester-born goalkeeper was briefly player-boss at non-league Thringstone Minsers Welfare in 2012/13.

The news drew floods of well-wishes from supporters, with the club adding: "Sending our best wishes to Russell and his family at this incredibly difficult time."