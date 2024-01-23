Baggies Broadcast S7 E32: Away day blues & Black Country derby preview!

In a bumper episode, the boys reflect on more away day blues for Albion and discuss what went wrong at Carrow Road.

They talk about the record on the road, Andi Weimann, more injury woes and whether another young talent can plug the midfield gap.

And they also discuss the small matter of the Black Country Derby, memories of the fixture, and who could be key for Albion on Sunday.

TJ Smithy returns with a special Black Country derby quiz and they answer all your burning questions.

