West Brom u21s close in on PL Cup qualification with 2-0 Blackburn win

Second-half strikes from 16-year-old first-year scholar midfielder Cole Deeming and impressive captain Reece Hall earned the Keys Park success.

The junior Baggies moved three points clear atop group B, ahead of both Blackburn and Sheffield United, but the latter have a game in hand against bottom side Reading. Albion need a point to qualify.

Richard Beale's under-21s welcome Reading in Hednesford in the final group game to determine progression in a fortnight (February 5).

A side mixed of youthfulness and more experience at under-21 powered through the gears after the break following a tight first half. Hall shone from centre-half, as did wide players Deago Nelson and Ollie Bostock. Layton Love put in a tireless display up front with Fenton Heard and Harry Whitwell bright in 45 minute cameos.

Beale's youngsters were bright out of the blocks and left-back Josh Shaw, who recently made his senior bow against Aldershot, sent a rising strike well over from 25 yards from Kevin Mfuamba's pass.

Love, another fresh from first-team debut against the Shots, skied a glorious chance moments later after a fine move involving Nelson, who played further forward than a usual full-back berth. Love's first touch was glorious but his finish lacked composure.

A young Blackburn side, featuring a couple of 15-year-old schoolboys, quickly settled and looked bright but the hosts, marshalled by Martin Kelly and captain Hall, defended well.

For experienced campaigner Kelly it was a first start following an agonizing absence with an ACL tear on loan at Wigan almost exactly 12 months ago.

Albion goalkeeper Ben Cisse held on well from Charlie Weston's deflected strike from a corner.

The hosts appeared to have rode the storm in a competitive contest and should have taken the lead inside 25 minutes but first-year scholar Bostock, 16, was denied clean through one-v-one by keeper Nicholas Michalski.

The left-sided attacker tried to finish low after being superbly released by Love, following Hall's excellent clearance, but Michalski read it well.

Cisse kept his concentration to field a couple of bobbly efforts from range from the visitors. But the junior Baggies were fortunate to survive 10 minutes before the break as Zak Gilsenan got in behind right-back Alex Williams and crossed for Weston, who poked into the side netting.

Albion No.10 Heard was inadvertently handed a golden chance from Michalski awful ball out but, having rounded the keeper, Heard somehow crashed against the angle of post and bar from 10 yards looking to beat covering defenders.

The recent starter against Aldershot, 19, was otherwise bright with the ball.

A tight first half ended in Kelly's clearance off the line through intelligent positioning after Igor Tyjon had fed Gilsenan.

Impressive skipper Hall charged forward to join in with the attack and saw a low effort saved by the keeper keeper.

Beale introduced Whitwell for Heard at the break, as well as right winger Archie Kirton and centre-back Aaron Harper-Bailey.

Albion wasted little time taking the lead in an impressive second half. Whitwell helped carve out the opener with a good run and pass for midfielder Deeming, who swept a fine strike into the bottom right corner from 20 yards.

Albion fancied their chance from distance as Mfuamba saw a fine effort destined for the top corner brilliantly clawed away by Michalski before the shot-stopper than held on from Deeming, who eyed a second.

Love saw a rasping first-time strike held on to as Albion stepped up the tempo. The lively Nelson skied an effort from 18 yards after a fine run.

The hosts' second-half display warranted a second and it came from a corner. The delivery from the right was not dealt with by Michalski in goal and skipper Shaw was on hand to turn home.

Striker Love had worked tirelessly and almost bagged a fine deserved third but his strike from distance was well parried by Michalski.

Albion under-21s (4-2-3-1): Cisse; Williams, Hall (c), Kelly (Harper-Bailey, 45), Shaw (Kirton, 45); Mfuamba (Mandey, 71), Deeming; Nelson, Heard (Whitwell, 45), Bostock (Sule, 71); Love.

Blackburn Rovers under-21s: Michalski, Duru, Powell, Olson (c), Doherty, Beniek (Boggan, 70), Weston, Bloxham, Gilsenan, Finneran, Tyjon.

Subs not used: Khan, Stritch, Shaw, Shorrocks.

Referee: Ben Wyatt