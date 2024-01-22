The debrief: Albion need to refocus for huge Cup clash

Travel problems remain as Corberan’s side were beaten on the road once more and, away from FA Cup preparation, there is work to do to ensure a faltering record away from The Hawthorns does not derail the play-off push.

We analyse some talking points in the Carrow Road debrief.

Easy pickings

Corberan’s men are finding goals difficult to come by away from their comfortable home surroundings.

There is a general lack of confidence and ruthlessness in the final third. In spells in Norfolk, the visitors managed to get themselves in decent positions. But decision-making, with a pass, touch, shot or cross has been all too often left wanting on the road.

By contrast, rivals have found it easy to net. Josh Sargent’s opener came via one pass and run and Albion were cut open by simple balls for the second. There is a soft underbelly away from home.

Key change?